Woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 281, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver was found unresponsive in her car after she crashed into the side of a highway early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Highway 281 near Isom Road, on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the woman for an unknown reason lost control and crashed her vehicle.

Police said when officers and first responders arrived on scene, they found the woman unconscious in the car with a serious head injury.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. She has not been identified.

SAPD said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved.