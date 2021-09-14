Wednesday marks 20 year anniversary of tragic Queen Isabella Causeway collapse near South Padre Island

On Sept. 15, 2001, a barge crash led to the collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway.

A memorial ceremony is scheduled Wednesday to honor eight people who died in the tragic collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway 20 years ago on Sept. 15, 2001.

The Rio Grande Valley community was changed forever after barges struck the bridge connecting South Padre Island to the mainland early that morning. Eleven people driving on the bridge when the collapse occurred plunged into the water. Only three of them survived.

The eight who died were identified as Bob Harris, Hector Martinez, Jr., Barry and Chelsea Welch, all of Port Isabel; Julio Mireles of Los Fresnos; Robin Leavell of Mercedes; Stvan Francisco Rivas of Humble and Gaspar Hinojosa of Kingsville.

“We would like to remember and honor the victims,” said Randy Smith, South Padre Island City Manager. “The community will never forget the impact left from this tragic event.”

The commemorative service is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park, located at the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes on the South Padre Island end of the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge. KSAT 12 News will cover the ceremony.

Each year, the cities of South Padre Island and Port Isabel alternate in hosting the ceremony. The service will include an honor guard, invocation and speeches by officials of both cities.

The bridge has since been rebuilt and is now known as the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.

See photos of the bridge collapse below courtesy of Valerie Bates:

