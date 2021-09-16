San Antonio teacher expresses Hispanic culture through colors

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been keeping up with our Tejano Moments series, you may have noticed a trend... stories about women.

Tejanas have made an impact in our community in more ways than one and we want share some of their stories.

This one is about a Sandra Gonzalez, a Chicana, teacher and muralist.

She was originally born in Tamulipas, Mexico, but moved to Laredo, Texas in 2000 and eventually, to San Antonio.

“I fell in love with the city nature and the museums,” Gonzalez said. “That was something that I wanted to do for years and I’m happy that I am here now.”

Ms. Gonzalez teaches art at Roosevelt High School on the city’s Northeast Side.

But to find her true artistic spirit you’ve got to follow the path of her paintings, mural to mural across South Texas.

“I feel blessed that I have been painting murals for the last seven years now and in different cities. It is wonderful to have the opportunity, the platform to showcase our heritage, especially being a long tradition,” she said.

Ad

Sandra says she feels her work forms a collective identity so both young and older generations can enjoy her art.

However, there is one piece along the United States-Mexico border she says she will always hold dear to her heart.

“It’s called “El Abrazo” (The Hug) and it represents the embracing of the cities of Laredo and (Nuevo) Laredo, Mexico. I think it just brings a very positive message about that sisterhood that about embracing,” Gonzalez said.

When it comes to other young artists looking to share their creations with the community, Sandra said “My best advice is just to always look for opportunities, because sometimes you have to be the one to go and look for them and talk to people.”