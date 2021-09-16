Partly Cloudy icon
89º

Local News

Teen accused of making terroristic threats against Wagner High School arrested, Judson ISD officials say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: judson isd, arrest, terroristic threats
Photo does not have a caption

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old former student of Judson ISD was arrested Wednesday night for making terroristic threats against Wagner High School, district officials said.

Officials say Judson ISD police and other local law enforcement agencies worked together to investigate the threats.

Officers made an arrest a little over 48 hours after they received the report of the threats.

It’s unclear which school the teen attended after leaving Judson ISD.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio for five years. Before living in SA, Ivan covered border news in the Rio Grande Valley.

email