Teen accused of making terroristic threats against Wagner High School arrested, Judson ISD officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old former student of Judson ISD was arrested Wednesday night for making terroristic threats against Wagner High School, district officials said.

Officials say Judson ISD police and other local law enforcement agencies worked together to investigate the threats.

Officers made an arrest a little over 48 hours after they received the report of the threats.

It’s unclear which school the teen attended after leaving Judson ISD.

