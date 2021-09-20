Iconic rainbow crosswalk in gay business district getting a brand new install

The iconic rainbow crosswalk that was installed back in 2018 in the heart of the gay business district and the Main Avenue strip was replaced with a fresh new installation on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO – The iconic rainbow crosswalk that was installed back in 2018 in the heart of the gay business district and the Main Avenue strip was replaced with a fresh new installation on Monday.

A couple of weeks ago the crosswalk was paved over to update the roads at the intersection of Evergreen Street and Main Avenue.

Some community members were concerned that the crosswalk was erased, however, the city was just fixing the roads and the crosswalk has a brand new shine to it.

The new, thermal plastic markings take about an hour to set before commuters can use the intersection again. The general manager of Luther’s cafe at the corner of Main and Evergreen says he is happy for the return of a symbol that means so much to the LGBTQ community.

“Well the crosswalk is a symbol of our LGBTQ community,” Scott Lee Ross said. “And our home here on the strip. So with it gone a lot of people in our community felt lost. So it’s great to have it on its way back and we can’t wait to see it today.”

The general manager says a group of volunteers with Pride San Antonio called the “guardians of the crosswalk” power wash the crosswalk every month to keep the colors bright for the community. The plastic rainbow markings are supposed to last for about three years.