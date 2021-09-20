San Antonio doctor who openly flouted Texas abortion ban sued by disbarred Illinois lawyer

An ultrasound machine sits next to an empty patient bed at Whole Womens Health of Austin on Sept. 1, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – After admitting to violating Texas’ new abortion restrictions in a Washington Post column published this weekend, a San Antonio doctor has fielded his first lawsuit over the medical procedure, according to court records obtained by KSAT. The lawsuit appears to be the first so far reported under the new law.

Dr. Alan Braid, an OB-GYN on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, explained his reasons for following through on an abortion procedure on Sept. 6 in the column. The woman was still in her first trimester, but beyond the state’s window of six weeks, before most women even know they’re pregnant.

“I acted because I had a duty of care to this patient, as I do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care,” Braid wrote.

By openly admitting to the procedure, Braid opened himself up to civil lawsuits paved by Senate Bill 8. Under the law, anyone — not just Texans — can sue Braid and anyone else who assisted the woman to have the abortion for at least $10,000.

“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences — but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” Braid wrote.

Bexar County court records obtained by KSAT 12 show that Braid was sued Monday by Felipe N. Gomez, an attorney who was disbarred in Illinois after other attorneys accused him of sending harassing and threatening emails. Records showed Gomez was suspended indefinitely on April 8.

Braid said his clinic is among those represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is challenging the law in federal court.

Braid has not returned KSAT’s requests for comment.

