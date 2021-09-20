Secretary of Homeland Security travels to Del Rio for update on Haitian migrant situation

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas paid a visit to Del Rio on Sept. 20, 2021 to receive an operational briefing on steps being taken to address the situation involving the mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from the border city.

DEL RIO, Texas – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will be in Del Rio on Monday to receive an operational briefing on steps being taken to address the situation involving the mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from the border city.

According to a news release, Mayorkas will meet with state and local partners and hold a media availability.

Mayorkas’ visit comes days after more than 12,000 migrants starting camping around a bridge in Del Rio last week after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

Since Friday, 3,300 migrants have already been removed from the camp to planes or detention centers, Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz said Sunday. He expected to have 3,000 of the remaining migrants moved within a day, and aimed for the rest to be gone within the week.

The U.S. plans to begin seven expulsion flights daily on Wednesday, four to Port-au-Prince and three to Cap-Haitien, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Flights will continue to depart from San Antonio but authorities may add El Paso, the official said.

