Local News

Graffiti found on ancient rock in Lost Maples State Natural Area

‘This vandalism breaks our hearts’: Monkey Rock was tagged with stick figures, wording

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Graffiti was found on Monkey Rock at Lost Maples State Natural Area.
Graffiti was found on Monkey Rock at Lost Maples State Natural Area. (Lost Maples State Natural Area)

SAN ANTONIO – A “unique” and popular feature at Lost Maples State Natural Area that goes back thousands of years was recently tagged with graffiti, park officials said.

Park officials said Monkey Rock, which is a limestone outcrop formed by water flowing through the Sabinal Canyon, was tagged with some type of black paint.

Images shared on social media show stick figures, lettering and the word “JE$$” written on the ancient rock.

“Please respect our park; this vandalism breaks our hearts,” the caption stated.

Monkey Rock is located near the East Trail and near a primitive campsite.

Commenters expressed outrage over the graffiti, calling it “disgusting behavior” and “immature and careless.”

The park, about two hours northwest of San Antonio, is about to reach its peak season as it is highly sought after for its fall foliage.

KSAT has reached out to Texas Parks and Wildlife for comment. This story will be updated.

