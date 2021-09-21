Man brandishes handgun, demands cash at NW Side convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a convenience store in the Medical Center area late Monday night.

The robbery occurred at a Rite Stop Food Mart in the 7100 block of Wurzbach Road, found not far from Babcock Road.

According to police, a man in his 20s or 30s walked into the store and pulled out a handgun from underneath his shirt and pointed it at a clerk, demanding money.

Police said the man fled on foot following the crime. A quadrant was set up and the Eagle helicopter was requested, but he was not found, police said.