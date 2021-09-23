First-of-its-kind cruise ship to set sail from Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – A new Norwegian Cruise ship with the largest racetrack on the ocean is going to be sailing from Galveston in late 2023.

The Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in the Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) Prima Class and it’s set to embark on its maiden voyage next summer.

The massive boat is 965 feet long and can accommodate 3,215 guests at double occupancy, according to a press release.

In addition to the ship’s three-level racetrack, there will also be a 10-story, freefall dry slide called The Drop where guests will reach the highest G-forces of any cruise line, NCL officials said.

Two escape rooms, a Topgolf Swing Suite, mini-golf course, aqua park with Tidal Wave waterslide and infinity hot tubs will also be featured on the Norwegian Prima.

Norwegian Prima (Norwegian Cruise Line)

NCL officials report that the Norwegian Prima will be the only vessel offering 7-day voyages to the Western Caribbean out of Galveston during the winter 2023-2024 season.

Ports of call for the Galveston voyages include Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, Harvest Caye in Belize and Roatan in the Bay Islands.

