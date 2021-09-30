Brackenridge Park Conservancy seeks public feedback on park improvements

SAN ANTONIO – The Brackenridge Park Conservancy is asking for the public’s help in submitting feedback regarding improvements to the Brackenridge Park.

Park officials say they will host several community events throughout October and November to gather the public’s input regarding improvements.

Online Informational Session

- Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

- Time: 6 PM - 7:30 PM

- Join online: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/600028845

- Join by phone: (224) 501-3412 / Access code: 600-028-845

Brackenridge Park Open House #1

- Date: Saturday, October 16, 2021

- Time: 10 AM - 2 PM

- Address: 3700 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78212

- Food trucks, giveaways, informational booths and tours will be available on-site

Brackenridge Park Open House #2

- Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

- Time: 10 AM - 2 PM

- Address: 3700 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78212

- Food trucks, giveaways, informational booths and tours will be available on-site

The request for public feedback comes after the conservancy released the Cultural Landscape Report last month. The CLR is a comprehensive review of the park’s physical conditions as well as it’s preservation and history.

According to the report, the Brackenridge Park “is in decline and it’s historic and public value have become less and less comprehensible.”

You can read the full Cultural Landscape Report here.

