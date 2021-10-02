Texas Department of Family and Protective Services terminates contract with The Children’s Shelter ‘for convenience’

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has terminated its contract with the shelter, which allowed children in state care to be housed there.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has terminated its contract with the shelter, which allowed children in state care to be housed there.

SAN ANTONIO – Children in the custody of the state are no longer allowed to be housed at The Children’s Shelter after the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services terminated its contract with the shelter for its GRO, or General Residential Operation.

This latest contract termination comes after Family Tapestry, a division of The Children’s Shelter created to oversee its community-based care initiative, terminated its contract with DFPS in May.

In April, the Children’s Shelter was forced to remove all kids from its emergency shelter following disturbing allegations, including children engaging in sexual activity.

The DFPS commissioner called the conditions at the shelter unacceptable and said they threatened the safety of children.

Employee furloughs and layoffs followed.

In its termination letter, DFPS says this latest contract was terminated “for convenience.”

A DFPS spokesperson said Friday that the end of the deal does not rule out the possibility of contracting with The Children’s Shelter in the future.

Ad

There is no direct impact on the children because none have been staying at the shelter since April.

Angelica Valle, chief of staff for The Children’s Shelter, said the agency continues to provide programs and services, including its foster care and adoption programs.

In a news release, the shelter says it remains “committed to serving the neglected, abused and abandoned children of Bexar County” and that its board is taking “the time necessary for reflection, assessment” as it moves forward