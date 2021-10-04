WATCH LIVE: SA Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host discussion on politics, policy in the Biden era

The discussion on “Politics and Policy in the Biden Era” will take place from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The event will be livestreamed on KSAT.com.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual federal legislative discussion on Tuesday afternoon.

The discussion on “Politics and Policy in the Biden Era” will take place from noon-1 p.m. The event will be livestreamed in this article and will be available to view afterward as a video-on-demand.

Ximena Gonzalez Rojas, the former chief of staff for executive personnel under President Barack Obama, will moderate the conversation.

It will also be attended by Dr. Sean Theriault, a government professor at the University of Texas, and Matthew Dowd, an author and news analyst who is running for Texas lieutenant governor.