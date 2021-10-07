Clear icon
Hollywood stars will be in San Antonio this weekend at Big Texas Comicon

Several Cobra Kai cast members will be in San Antonio

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Left: Giancarlo Esposito. Middle: David Koechner (Photo by Getty Images). Right: Martin Kove (Photo by Getty Images).
SAN ANTONIO – Hollywood stars from some of your favorite shows are going to be in San Antonio this weekend for Big Texas Comicon.

Big Texas Comicon takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Stars like Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring in “Breaking Bad,” and Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese in “Cobra Kai” will be at the event this weekend.

Also slated to appear are David Koechner from “Anchorman,” Doug Jones from “The Shape of Water,” Ron Thomas from “Cobra Kai,” Richard Brake from “Game of Thrones,” and more. You can view a full list of actors in the lineup for this weekend’s comicon at Bigtexascomicon.com.

Three-day passes are $61 for adults and $16 for children ages 3-12. Children under age 3 are free. One-day passes range from $26-$36 for adults and are $11 for children.

Floor hours are 2-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

