Crashes involving pedestrians on the rise in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Traffic tragedies remain a huge concern and according to TxDOT, the number of crashes involving pedestrians is on the rise.

Last year, close to 5,000 crashes involving pedestrians were reported. The government agency reports that over 1,000 crashes resulted in serious injuries and over 700 deaths. That is a nine percent increase from the previous year.

In the last five years, over 3,000 pedestrians have died on Texas roads. From 2016 to 2020 there has been a five percent increase in traffic deaths involving pedestrians.

The problem is something also seen in the Alamo City. So far this year, San Antonio police have reported 47 pedestrian deaths and five bicycle deaths from Jan. 1 to Sept. 27.

According to TxDOT, some of the contributing factors include pedestrians failing to yield the right of way to vehicles, drivers not paying attention, and speeding.

Pedestrians make for some of the most vulnerable road users because they aren’t equipped with protective equipment like airbags, seatbelts, and bumpers.

Ad

October is Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month and TxDOT hopes to raise more awareness when it comes to safety on the roads. The agency is reminding drivers to yield the right of way to pedestrians, especially when turning.

Drivers should also stop for people walking at crosswalks, use caution when passing stopped buses or other vehicles and avoid distractions.

However, pedestrians should also follow the rules of the roads. They should cross the street only using intersections or crosswalks. For more safety tips, click here.