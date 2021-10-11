Man robbed, cut by two men at Northwest Side corner store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two suspects who robbed a man at a Northwest Side gas station late Sunday night.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. at a corner store near the intersection of Gardina and Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, two men on bicycles pulled up to the victim as he was exiting the convenience store. That’s when, police say, the two men demanded cash.

Authorities say the victim offered the men his alcohol, but they refused. The victim handed the men some cash and they then demanded more, police said.

SAPD said one of the men came at the victim with a knife, severely cutting his hand. The suspects then fled on their bicycles, police said.

The injured man was taken by EMS to University Hospital. He’s expected to be OK.

At this time, neither of the two suspects have been found. The investigation is ongoing, police said.