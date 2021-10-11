McDonald’s is giving away free breakfast for teachers, school staff this week

SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s wants to say “thank you” to educators across the United States with free breakfast.

Teachers and staff can grab a free “Thank You Meal” from Monday through Friday at participating McDonald’s locations during breakfast hours.

Educators will need to provide a valid ID in order to redeem the offer. The offer is limited to one meal per person per day, and it is only available for drive-thru or in-store ordering.

Teachers and staff can choose from an egg McMuffin, sausage biscuit, or bacon, egg and cheese biscuit as en entree, plus hashbrowns and a beverage.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” Joe Erlinger, the president of McDonald’s USA, said in a news release. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”

