Woman rescued from vehicle after driving into high water

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters had to rescue a woman who became stuck after driving into high water early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near railroad tracks on Dreamland Drive, not far from Vance Jackson Road and Lockhill Selma Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, due to difficulty with the weather, the woman drove into high water in a dark, hard to see area. The vehicle became stuck and had no way out, police said.

Firefighters were able to successfully get the woman from her vehicle. She was not hurt.

Authorities say no barricades were in place at the time.