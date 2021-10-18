Partly Cloudy icon
64º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Monday is the last day to see a sunset after 7 p.m. in San Antonio until next year

San Antonio will not see another sunset after 7 p.m. until March 2022

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Sunset, San Antonio, Daylight Saving Time
Sunsets will get earlier and earlier over the next couple of weeks. By November 7th, sunset will be as early as the 5 o'clock hour thanks to Daylight Saving Time ending.
Sunsets will get earlier and earlier over the next couple of weeks. By November 7th, sunset will be as early as the 5 o'clock hour thanks to Daylight Saving Time ending. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Time to enjoy the last of those long, sunny days as Monday will be the last sunset after 7 p.m. in San Antonio until next year.

As the end of Daylight Saving Time approaches, the city will start to see the sun set earlier and earlier.

According to TimeandDate.com, on Monday, Oct. 18, the sun will set at 7:00 p.m. By Halloween, the sun will set at 6:48 p.m.

San Antonio will not see a sunset after 7 p.m. until March 13, 2022, when everyone will adjust their clocks one hour forward to start over the process of Daylight Saving Time.

According to almanac.com, “Daylight Saving Time is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months and changing them back again in the fall.”

This practice is used to have more daylight in the evenings of summer months and more daylight in the mornings of winter months, the almanac said.

Daylight Saving Time will end on Nov. 7 at 2:00 a.m. and we will “fall back an hour”, or adjust our clocks an hour behind.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email