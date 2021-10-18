Monday is the last day to see a sunset after 7 p.m. in San Antonio until next year

Sunsets will get earlier and earlier over the next couple of weeks. By November 7th, sunset will be as early as the 5 o'clock hour thanks to Daylight Saving Time ending.

SAN ANTONIO – Time to enjoy the last of those long, sunny days as Monday will be the last sunset after 7 p.m. in San Antonio until next year.

As the end of Daylight Saving Time approaches, the city will start to see the sun set earlier and earlier.

According to TimeandDate.com, on Monday, Oct. 18, the sun will set at 7:00 p.m. By Halloween, the sun will set at 6:48 p.m.

San Antonio will not see a sunset after 7 p.m. until March 13, 2022, when everyone will adjust their clocks one hour forward to start over the process of Daylight Saving Time.

According to almanac.com, “Daylight Saving Time is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months and changing them back again in the fall.”

This practice is used to have more daylight in the evenings of summer months and more daylight in the mornings of winter months, the almanac said.

Daylight Saving Time will end on Nov. 7 at 2:00 a.m. and we will “fall back an hour”, or adjust our clocks an hour behind.