Seguin barbecue joint comes in at No. 4 on Texas Monthly’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints list

Meats, sides and the Big Red tres leches at Burnt Bean Company Barbecue in Seguin on August 12, 2021.

SEGUIN, Texas – A restaurant in Seguin recently earned a coveted No. 4 spot in Texas Monthly’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints list.

Burnt Bean Co., located at 108 S. Austin Street in Seguin, is just a short drive from San Antonio if you’re looking for some good ol’ Texas barbecue.

Texas Monthly had 32 staff members and three freelance foodies visit more than 400 barbecue spots across the state to determine who has the best barbecue in the business.

“The most promising candidates were then revisited by either barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn or food writer Patricia Sharpe, or both, to determine the top 10,” according to the publication.

One of the things that stuck out about Burnt Bean Co. wasn’t just the meat but the dessert options.

“If you must choose between the Big Red tres leches cake and the chocolate cake with fudgy icing, go with the second - though it’s not available every day,” Texas Monthly staffers suggest.

The brisket is described as having “an impressively thick crust covering a thin layer of translucent fat” and if you don’t show up early you might miss out.

When staffers visited Burnt Bean Co. the first time, one of the owners stepped outside (the line was out the door) to let everyone know they were about to sell out of brisket.

The pitmasters at Burnt Bean Co. are David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes.

Happy Thursday!!! It’s pork steak day here at the Bean we are also serving soup if the day Thursday and Friday!! Smoked... Posted by Burnt Bean Co. on Thursday, October 14, 2021

The restaurant is closed Monday through Wednesday and open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Texas Monthly suggests visiting on a Sunday morning so “You can order tacos, barbacoa, menudo, and - drumroll, please — brisket huevos rancheros.”

Notable San Antonio-area mentions that also made the list are 2M Smokehouse and Pinkerton’s Barbecue.

The top 10 barbecue eateries in Texas based on the list are: