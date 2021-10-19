Partly Cloudy icon
KSAT News Now Stick Figure Sports featuring Spurs haters and Cowboys fans

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Alyssa Medina, Producer

Tags: Spurs, Cowboys, KSAT News Now

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday’s edition of KSAT News Now, hosts RJ Marquez and Alicia Barrera discussed the Spurs being named the “least watchable team” in the NBA in a USA Today article and CeeDee Lamb’s big game for the Dallas Cowboys.

Due to copyright laws, we are not allowed to show game highlights on digital shows or livestreams so we came up with a creative way around it. It’s something called stick figure sports. Check out our Cowboys and Spurs segment in the video player above and you can watch Tuesday’s full KSAT News Now in the player below.

RJ Marquez has been at KSAT since 2010. He's covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area, and is the lead reporter for KSAT Explains. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT Explains and Good Morning San Antonio. He also writes a weekly Spurs newsletter.

Alicia Barrera is a KSAT 12 News reporter and anchor. She is also a co-host of the streaming show KSAT News Now. Alicia is a first-generation Mexican-American, fluent in both Spanish and English with a bachelor's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. She enjoys reading books, traveling solo across Mexico and spending time with family.

