Pothole repairs down from previous year due to COVID-19 and winter freeze

The Public Works Department saw a lower number of pothole repairs due to COVID-19, the winter freeze, and a dip in 3-1-1 calls.

SAN ANTONIO – Potholes remain a nuisance for San Antonio drivers, but according to the city of San Antonio, it’s a problem they’ve been trying to fix for years.

The Pothole Patrol repaired over 80,000 potholes during their 2021 Fiscal Year. However, the number is actually down from previous years. Paul Berry, a spokesman for the Public Works Department tells KSAT that is due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and the winter freeze.

The historic month of February forced crews to stop work for one week, and Public Works anticipated the freeze would lead to more pothole complaints.

Barry said despite the freeze, the number of calls to 3-1-1 went down and the majority of potholes were discovered by crews.

However, there was still some progress that was made. The Pothole Patrol averaged 6,745 repairs each month. Some of the busiest months include October, which had 8,486 repairs. March saw 8,165 repairs, and almost 10,000 repairs were made in April.

According to Public Works, the majority of repairs were discovered by crews. The Pothole Patrol guarantees that if a resident reports a pothole on a city street, it will be repaired in two business days.