Cloudy icon
71º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Pothole repairs down from previous year due to COVID-19 and winter freeze

Calls made to city’s 3-1-1 line were also down from past years

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Potholes, Traffic, Public Works, driving sa, transportation
The Public Works Department saw a lower number of pothole repairs due to COVID-19, the winter freeze, and a dip in 3-1-1 calls.
The Public Works Department saw a lower number of pothole repairs due to COVID-19, the winter freeze, and a dip in 3-1-1 calls.

SAN ANTONIO – Potholes remain a nuisance for San Antonio drivers, but according to the city of San Antonio, it’s a problem they’ve been trying to fix for years.

The Pothole Patrol repaired over 80,000 potholes during their 2021 Fiscal Year. However, the number is actually down from previous years. Paul Berry, a spokesman for the Public Works Department tells KSAT that is due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and the winter freeze.

The historic month of February forced crews to stop work for one week, and Public Works anticipated the freeze would lead to more pothole complaints.

Barry said despite the freeze, the number of calls to 3-1-1 went down and the majority of potholes were discovered by crews.

However, there was still some progress that was made. The Pothole Patrol averaged 6,745 repairs each month. Some of the busiest months include October, which had 8,486 repairs. March saw 8,165 repairs, and almost 10,000 repairs were made in April.

According to Public Works, the majority of repairs were discovered by crews. The Pothole Patrol guarantees that if a resident reports a pothole on a city street, it will be repaired in two business days.

Total 3-1-1 Calls for PotholesTotal Potholes Completed
October7688,486
November5334,604
December5915,187
January2214,817
February1674,072
March3028,165
April2889,990
May4836,167
June6027,310
July6187,193
August4117,194
September3347,032
5,31880,937

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Steven Cavazos is a traffic anchor and general assignments reporter in the weekday mornings at KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter