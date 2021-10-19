Somerset ISD to begin offering mental health services, counseling at Thrive Center this week

SOMERSET, Texas – The new Thrive Health and Wellness Center at Zacharias Early College Leadership Academy that will provide support to students, teachers and families officially opens this week.

The center will offer counseling and community education on health and well-being.

Social workers and counselors will provide services in-person or virtually.

“We also do expressive arts. We do just different type of activities, where in some cases children do have a hard time, even adults have a hard time, sometimes just articulating what’s going on inside,” said Susan Arciniega, Somerset ISD Health and Wellness Coordinator.

The center will connect families to different community resources, including food, clothing, job connections and financial assistance.

Students who received training on topics related to mental health called Thrive Ambassadors will also be available.

“I’m very confident that it can help. It’s a place where you can de-stress like all of your worries, whether you want advice or you just want an open ear,” said Samantha Tellez, a Zacharias Early College Leadership Academy student.