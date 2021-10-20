Driver on the run after crashing vehicle into South Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who crashed their vehicle into the front of a home early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. at a house in the 330 block of Fair Avenue, not far from South Hackberry Street on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the driver of a black Dodge Charger crashed into the front of the home and then fled the scene.

Two people were inside the house at the time of the crash, but nobody was injured. SAPD said there is substantial damage to the house, that will now need to be repaired.

Authorities did not give a description of the driver. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.