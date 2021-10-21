What questions do you have about adoption?

SAN ANTONIO – November is a time of year for families to get together and enjoy each other’s company and give thanks. Feast on a massive dinner like the pilgrim’s first Thanksgiving in 1621.

It is also a month set aside to bring attention to those who are not part of a permanent family, children still waiting and hoping to be adopted so they can also enjoy a family feast.

November is Adoption Awareness Month. The 31 days were set aside — to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care — in 1995 under then-President Bill Clinton.

In Bexar County and the 27 surrounding counties that make up the region, there are more than 1,200 kids waiting to be adopted today, according to SJRC Texas.

The number reaches over 6,000 for the entire state of Texas, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Ad

The least adopted age group across the country, children 16 and 17. According to datacenter.kidscount.org, only about 7 percent of the upper-age children are adopted.

It may be rare but not unheard of. This month, KSAT will be talking with a local family who has adopted two sets of older teenagers.

There are many loving families across South Texas willing to open their doors to a new member of their family, but may have questions about adopting.

We are also going to be talking with experts who know the process of adoption and will be ready to answer your questions.

You can submit your questions about adoption in the prompt. Early in November we will be asking and getting answers for you.