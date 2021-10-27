Recognize them? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in attempted carjacking

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for an attempted carjacking on the city’s Northwest Side.

The incident occurred Sept. 27 around 11 p.m. in the 11100 block of Huebner Oaks, not far from Interstate 10 and Huebner Road.

According to police, two men threatened the victim with a weapon and attempted to steal his vehicle. That’s when, police say, the suspects fled in the vehicle that is pictured above.

SAPD said they searched the area for the suspects, but they were not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.