Partly Cloudy icon
67º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Recognize them? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in attempted carjacking

Incident occurred Sept. 27 around 11 p.m. in 11100 block of Huebner Oaks

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime stoppers, crime, carjacking, nw side, san antonio
Huebner Oaks attempted carjacking image.
Huebner Oaks attempted carjacking image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for an attempted carjacking on the city’s Northwest Side.

The incident occurred Sept. 27 around 11 p.m. in the 11100 block of Huebner Oaks, not far from Interstate 10 and Huebner Road.

According to police, two men threatened the victim with a weapon and attempted to steal his vehicle. That’s when, police say, the suspects fled in the vehicle that is pictured above.

SAPD said they searched the area for the suspects, but they were not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email