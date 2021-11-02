Cloudy icon
Castle Hills police adding traffic enforcement officer to crack down on speeding

Officers have received many complaints about speeding along NW Military and other residential areas

Japhanie Gray, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

CASTLE HILLS – The Castle Hills Police Department is hoping to fill a traffic enforcement officer position in response to several calls of increased speeding in the city.

“At all times during the day, specifically during the day, we have a lot of traffic and a lot of speeding,” Chief Esteban Zuniga said. “At times when I am in my unmarked unit, I am sitting there going 35 mph and they speed past me going 50 mph or more.”

Zuniga said officers have seen an increase in speeders since traffic began to bounce back from the pandemic.

After bringing the issue to the city council in hopes of adding a traffic enforcement officer to the department, the city approved the request.

“That officer is going to strictly go out and enforce traffic,” he said. “Yes, they are still going to take calls as needed but their primary concern is to go out and work traffic.”

Zuniga said he hopes to fill the position with an experienced officer who will be starting at, at least, a $46,000 salary.

If you are interested in filling that position, you are urged to call the department at 210-342-2341.

