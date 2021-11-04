South Texas Pride Q&A: Pride Center San Antonio offers mental health services, resources to LGBTQ+ community members, families

Pride Center San Antonio is offering mental health services and other resources to LGBTQ+ community members seeking help. Watch this week's South Texas Pride Q&A to learn more.

SAN ANTONIO – Pride Center San Antonio is offering mental health services and other resources to LGBTQ+ community members seeking help.

“We’d like to consider ourselves kind of a one-stop-shop for LGBTQ+ folks and their family and friends who have questions, and they don’t know where to go or where to start,” said Lex Loro, community empowerment coordinator for the Pride Center.

Loro says the center offers peer-to-peer support groups and clinical programs, such as counseling and case management.

“We offer other social activities and opportunities, and we also use specific programs,” Loro said. “We have a little bit of something for everybody, and we encourage both LGBTQ folks and their allies to reach out and connect with us.”

Case management services at the Pride Center help LGBTQ+ community members seeking tangible needs, Loro said.

Ad

“If they’re looking for help paying bills, getting medical insurance, navigating how and where to find a medical provider -- case management is a great fit for situations like that,” she said.

Loro says people can seek the center’s mental health services for a multitude of reasons.

“If a person is struggling with different types of feelings around anxiety or depression, trying to figure out how to navigate self-esteem or self-efficacy and curious about ways to cope or navigate with different stressors or different traumas -- or really just feeling like they’re having a hard time connecting with their partners, with their family, connect with people they care about -- these are just some of the many, many things that we see folks bringing forward to us when they’re seeking counseling services,” Loro said.

Loro spoke with KSAT for a South Texas Pride Q&A to discuss more offerings from Pride Center San Antonio. Watch the video above for more information about those services and what to expect when you sign up for these programs.

Ad

LINK: Pride Center San Antonio mental health services website

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

South Texas Pride Q&A: Del Rio mayor gives performance of a lifetime for community on HBO’s ‘We’re Here’