New Barbie Malibu truck will stop at The Shops at La Cantera this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – An all-new Barbie truck will cruise into The Shops at La Cantera this weekend.
The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour will be parked near Barnes & Noble and Kona Grill from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday.
This version is a complete makeover of the Barbie pop-up truck that has been touring for years now, often garnering a lot of attention when it visits San Antonio.
It includes an array of merchandise, including 70s-themed Malibu Barbie apparel and accessories, priced from $12 to $75. The tour is part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Malibu Barbie.
Some of the merchandise up for grabs includes:
- Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
- Pink Barbie-logo hoodie
- Tie Dye bucket hat
- Ringer T-shirt
- Embroidered patch set
- Enamel pin set
- Burlap Shopper Tote
- Stainless thermal bottle
- Beach Towel
- Malibu Barbie Necklace
- Malibu Barbie Logo Mug
The tour will then head to Austin on Nov. 20, Dallas on Dec. 4 and Friendswood on Dec. 11.
