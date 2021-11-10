66º

New Barbie Malibu truck will stop at The Shops at La Cantera this Saturday

Beep! Beep! The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour will make a stop near Barnes & Noble

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Nov. 13. (Mora Film Co.,Barbie Malibu Tour)

SAN ANTONIO – An all-new Barbie truck will cruise into The Shops at La Cantera this weekend.

The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour will be parked near Barnes & Noble and Kona Grill from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday.

This version is a complete makeover of the Barbie pop-up truck that has been touring for years now, often garnering a lot of attention when it visits San Antonio.

It includes an array of merchandise, including 70s-themed Malibu Barbie apparel and accessories, priced from $12 to $75. The tour is part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Malibu Barbie.

Some of the merchandise up for grabs includes:

  • Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
  • Pink Barbie-logo hoodie
  • Tie Dye bucket hat
  • Ringer T-shirt
  • Embroidered patch set
  • Enamel pin set
  • Burlap Shopper Tote
  • Stainless thermal bottle
  • Beach Towel
  • Malibu Barbie Necklace
  • Malibu Barbie Logo Mug

The tour will then head to Austin on Nov. 20, Dallas on Dec. 4 and Friendswood on Dec. 11.

The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Nov. 13. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

