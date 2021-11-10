New Barbie Malibu truck will stop at The Shops at La Cantera this Saturday

The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Nov. 13.

SAN ANTONIO – An all-new Barbie truck will cruise into The Shops at La Cantera this weekend.

The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour will be parked near Barnes & Noble and Kona Grill from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday.

This version is a complete makeover of the Barbie pop-up truck that has been touring for years now, often garnering a lot of attention when it visits San Antonio.

It includes an array of merchandise, including 70s-themed Malibu Barbie apparel and accessories, priced from $12 to $75. The tour is part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Malibu Barbie.

Some of the merchandise up for grabs includes:

Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Pink Barbie-logo hoodie

Tie Dye bucket hat

Ringer T-shirt

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Burlap Shopper Tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Beach Towel

Malibu Barbie Necklace

Malibu Barbie Logo Mug

The tour will then head to Austin on Nov. 20, Dallas on Dec. 4 and Friendswood on Dec. 11.

