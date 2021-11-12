NEISD magnet school director accused of ‘inappropriate behavior,’ district confirms

Robert Lozano, Director of NEISD's Engineering & Technologies Academy is under investigation for inappropriately touching a minor, district officials confirmed.

SAN ANTONIO – The director of NEISD’s Engineering & Technologies Academy is being investigated for allegedly inappropriately touching a minor, district officials confirmed on Friday.

Robert Lozano is under investigation by San Antonio and Converse police, an NEISD spokesperson said, but no charges have been filed yet.

“The district is moving forward with the termination process,” said Executive Director of Communications for NEISD Aubrey Mika Chancellor.

ETA is a college preparatory magnet program on the campus of Roosevelt High School.

