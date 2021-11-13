More work on Loop 410 could cause detours for drivers this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Construction continues this weekend on Loop 410 on the West Side.

The southbound frontage road between Marbach Road and U.S. Highway 90 will be closed overnights through Nov. 13, from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. Crews are repairing an AT&T manhole.

There are also overnight main lane closures on Loop 410 on the West Side as well, including between Marbach Road and Ingram Road.

Closures on the Loop 1604 North project will also continue. There will be alternating lane closures between Stone Oak Parkway and U.S. 281 for concrete paving from 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 p.m. Sunday. There will also be closures overnights beginning Sunday at 9 p.m.

Weeknight alternating main lane and frontage road closures continue on Loop 1604 between Bandera Road (SH 16) and I-10 for barrier installation. One lane of travel will be open at all times.

And Sunday night, the I-10 main lanes at the Loop 1604 intersection will be closed for bridge work. That begins at 9 p.m. and runs through 5 a.m. Monday.

A complete list of lane closures for that roadwork and others can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.