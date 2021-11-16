5-vehicle crash snarls traffic in far west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Several people have been injured in a 5-vehicle crash Monday in far west Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Wiseman Boulevard and Cottonwood Way.

Deputies shut down westbound traffic at Wiseman Bouevard at Loop 1604 to Wiseman Blvd at Cottonwood Way.

The extent of the injuries are not known, but officials said none of them appear to be fatal.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.