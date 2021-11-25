Dickinson police searching for missing 78-year-old man last seen in Galveston area

DICKINSON, Texas – Dickinson police in the Galveston area are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment who was last seen Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities are searching for Dan Oakes, who is described as being 6 feet tall, weighs 122 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Oakes was last seen at 11 a.m. in the 5500 block of Thistle Drive in Dickinson. He was traveling in a tan 2013 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate CCJ5928.

He was wearing a retired Navy hat, blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, officials said.

Police believe Oakes’ disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Anyone with information is asked to call 281-337-4700.