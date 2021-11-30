Here are some tips for an efficient home workout

Are you looking to shed some pounds but don't have time or money for a gym membership? Health experts say a home workout can be just as effective.

Picking up some dumbbells or some exercise bands are an inexpensive way to create a home routine that works several muscle groups. Pushups and squats also hit a number of areas.

Other options include yoga poses and calf raises. Both are exercises that can really make you feel the burn.

Above all health experts say the most important thing to remember is to pace yourself and gradually increase your workout time as you progress in your routine.