KSAT Q&A: San Antonio epidemiologist says omicron variant real but public shouldn’t panic

Cherise Rohr-Allegrini joins Steve Spriester, Stephania Jimenez on KSAT 6 O’Clock News to discuss new COVID-19 variant

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Cherise Rohr Allegrini, San Antonio epidemiologist, explained what is known about the omicron variant and the impacts it could have on the U.S. on Monday's Q&A.

SAN ANTONIO – Cherise Rohr-Allegrini, an epidemiologist in San Antonio, joined Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez on the KSAT 6 O’Clock News on Monday to discuss the new COVID-19 variant, omicron.

Here are some takeaways from the KSAT Q&A session:

  • Rohr-Allegrini said we should be concerned about the omicron and all COVID-19 variants. That doesn’t mean we should panic, but we need to be prepared and take precautions.
  • Initial reports indicate people who were infected with the omicron variant experienced milder symptoms than the delta variant, although that could change as more cases are reported and investigated.
  • Most of the cases are being reported in South Africa, not necessarily because it originated there, but because it has a low vaccinate rate, and that’s where variants are more likely to occur.
  • Expects the first reports in the U.S. any day now.
  • Herd immunity is still possible with COVID-19.
  • The omicron variant is real and not made up by the media.

