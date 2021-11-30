KSAT Q&A: San Antonio epidemiologist says omicron variant real but public shouldn’t panic

Cherise Rohr Allegrini, San Antonio epidemiologist, explained what is known about the omicron variant and the impacts it could have on the U.S. on Monday's Q&A.

SAN ANTONIO – Cherise Rohr-Allegrini, an epidemiologist in San Antonio, joined Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez on the KSAT 6 O’Clock News on Monday to discuss the new COVID-19 variant, omicron.

Here are some takeaways from the KSAT Q&A session:

Rohr-Allegrini said we should be concerned about the omicron and all COVID-19 variants. That doesn’t mean we should panic, but we need to be prepared and take precautions.

Initial reports indicate people who were infected with the omicron variant experienced milder symptoms than the delta variant, although that could change as more cases are reported and investigated.

Most of the cases are being reported in South Africa, not necessarily because it originated there, but because it has a low vaccinate rate, and that’s where variants are more likely to occur.

Expects the first reports in the U.S. any day now.

Herd immunity is still possible with COVID-19.

The omicron variant is real and not made up by the media.

