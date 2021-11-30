KSAT Q&A: San Antonio epidemiologist says omicron variant real but public shouldn’t panic

SAN ANTONIO – Cherise Rohr-Allegrini, an epidemiologist in San Antonio, joined Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez on the KSAT 6 O’Clock News on Monday to discuss the new COVID-19 variant, omicron.
Here are some takeaways from the KSAT Q&A session:
- Rohr-Allegrini said we should be concerned about the omicron and all COVID-19 variants. That doesn’t mean we should panic, but we need to be prepared and take precautions.
- Initial reports indicate people who were infected with the omicron variant experienced milder symptoms than the delta variant, although that could change as more cases are reported and investigated.
- Most of the cases are being reported in South Africa, not necessarily because it originated there, but because it has a low vaccinate rate, and that’s where variants are more likely to occur.
- Expects the first reports in the U.S. any day now.
- Herd immunity is still possible with COVID-19.
- The omicron variant is real and not made up by the media.
You can watch the interview in the video player above.
Related Stories: