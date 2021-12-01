Judson ISD trustees approve retention bonuses up to $1,000 for all employees

SAN ANTONIO – The Judson Independent School District’s board of trustees on Tuesday approved retention incentives ranging from $400-$1,000 for all employees.

The incentives — which total an estimated $4.2 million — were approved for teachers, substitutes and staff employed by Judson ISD by Nov. 19, according to a news release. The employees must remain at Judson ISD throughout the school year.

Full-time employees will receive $1,000 and part-time employees will be paid $500. Substitutes who have worked more than 50 days will be paid $500 and substitutes who have worked 20-49 days will be paid $400.

In the release, Judson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Ball said the incentive will be provided in December.

“The Judson ISD Board of Trustees and I are beyond grateful and truly impressed at the dedication and perseverance our staff continues to display,” she stated. “These last few years have not only brought on unique challenges, but it has highlighted the way our District bands together to always do what is best for kids.”

The money was provided by ESSER funding that helps schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

