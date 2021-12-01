Man wounded in shooting in Northwest Side parking lot, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the parking lot of the DIVE Restaurant & Bar in the 6400 block of Babcock Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man shot once in the hand. The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

SAPD said they do not have much to go on and are not sure what led up to the shooting. The victim said he did not know who shot him.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing, police said.