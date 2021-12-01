New West Side high school helping at-risk students get back on track

A new high school on the West Side that is helping at risk students get back on track celebrated its grand opening Wednesday morning.

Learn4Life Edgewood High School, located on the Kennedy High School campus, is offering a flexible schedule, small class sizes and personalized learning support.

The school helps students who may have life circumstances that don’t fit with a traditional high school.

“They may have a need to work full-time. They may be parents already. They may be assisting their family financially,” Crissy Franco, principal at Learn4Life Edgewood High School said.

Learn4Life is a network of schools and serves more than 47,000 at-risk students. They have schools in California, Michigan, Ohio and now Texas.

The school offers a flexible schedule. Students attend class for four hours a day, Monday thru Friday.

“They can choose from our AM session that runs 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or our PM sessions that runs 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m,” Franco said.

They also offer smaller class sizes.

“We also do an immense amount of one-on-one,” Franco said.

For Graciano Garza, the new school has offered him a second chance.

“Two years ago, I was a junior and I had the chance to graduate early, but COVID hit. And everything went downstairs from there,” Garza said.

Garza will now be graduating in December.