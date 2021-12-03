SAHA collecting holiday gifts for children, elderly residents

The season of giving is here and the San Antonio Housing Authority is making sure local children and elderly residents in need get presents this Christmas.

“Our community is among the most vulnerable in the whole community in San Antonio,” said Susan Ramos-Sossaman, Assistant Director for Community Development Initiatives with San Antonio Housing Authority.

This year, SAHA is hosting its largest resident holiday gift collection and is asking for your help to reach their goal.

“98 percent are low income and our median income reported for a family of three falls just below $10,000 annually,” Ramos-Sossaman said.

SAHA’s goal is 1,000 gifts. SAHA has a wish list set up online where people can choose from different items they can donate.

“What we’ve been hearing from our elderly is that they like bed sheets, slippers. They even want laundry detergent as their Christmas gifts,” Ramos-Sossaman said.

If you would like to donate you have until Dec. 9.

Gifts will be distributed at the central office.

Ramos-Sossaman said it’s all about bringing holiday smiles to SAHA families.

“It means that our families will get a respite from stressors in life. It means that we will have families who will be able to celebrate the holiday season,” Ramos-Sossaman said.

For more information, you can view their website by clicking here.