More work on Loop 1604 and Blanco Road planned next week

SAN ANTONIO – Work will continue next week on Loop 1604 at Blanco Road. Crews are revamping the intersection as part of a major project to improve and expand the highway.

Some neighbors reported being jolted awake by the overnight road work this week. Crews are excavating and using controlled explosions to clear material at the Blanco Road intersection.

Periodic closures resume Sunday night at 11 p.m. and run until 5 a.m. during weekdays.

There will also be some lane closures on Blanco Road itself between Country Club Lane and Huebner Road. Those will last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday night. Crews are demolishing medians, setting barriers, and installing temporary pavement.

On the East Side, the right shoulder of Loop 410 near the East Houston Street exit ramp will be closed for guardrail repairs on Saturday. The closure runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ad

There are also overnight main lane closures on Loop 410 on the West Side as well, including between W. Military Drive and Marbach Road.

A complete list of lane closures for that roadwork and others can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.