Zoom, TikTok users may be due a little cash

SAN ANTONIO – If you used Zoom or the TikTok app, you may be due a little cash as the result of separate class action lawsuit settlements.

The pandemic prompted a Zoom boom as people gathered by using the video conference technology.

Now, many users may be able to claim a piece of a class action lawsuit settlement.

The company settled an $85 million class action lawsuit that accused Zoom meetings of sharing users’ personal information with third parties without consent and not doing enough to prevent disruptive Zoom-bombings.

Zoom denies any wrongdoing or liability in agreeing to the settlement.

Who’s eligible to file a claim?

If you are in the United States and you registered, used, opened or downloaded the Zoom meetings application between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021 and it was not through an enterprise-level account or a government account, you are eligible. Documentation is needed.

If you were a paid subscriber, the payout is expected to be about $25 or 15% of what you paid, whichever is greatest. If you used the free version, the payout should be about $15. The exact amount will depend on how many submit claims.

The deadline to file a claim is March 5, 2022.

To file a claim, click here.

If you or your kids used TikTok, the popular social media app for sharing short videos, you may be able to claim some cash, too.

Its parent company, Bytedance, settled a $92 million class action lawsuit that accused the company of violating data privacy laws. The suit alleged that TikTok had collected personal data from users and shared it with third parties without consent.

TikTok has denied the allegations.

To receive any money as part of the settlement, eligible users must submit a claim by March 1, 2022.

Click here to file a claim.