48º

LIVE

Local News

Investigators looking into cause of ‘suspicious’ laundry room fire at NW Side apartment complex

Fire was called in around 12:45 a.m. in 6100 block of Whitby Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: fire, safd, san antonio, NW Side
Whitby Road The Retreat apartments fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are looking into the cause of a “suspicious” fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 12:45 a.m. at The Retreat at Medical Center apartments in the 6100 block of Whitby Road, not far from Babcock Road and Huebner Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found a fire in the laundry room of the apartments. A San Antonio Police Department officer was first on scene.

Fire officials said they got a quick knock down of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire is not currently known. Damage to the room was described as “moderate”.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email