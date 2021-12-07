Investigators looking into cause of ‘suspicious’ laundry room fire at NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are looking into the cause of a “suspicious” fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 12:45 a.m. at The Retreat at Medical Center apartments in the 6100 block of Whitby Road, not far from Babcock Road and Huebner Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found a fire in the laundry room of the apartments. A San Antonio Police Department officer was first on scene.

Fire officials said they got a quick knock down of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire is not currently known. Damage to the room was described as “moderate”.