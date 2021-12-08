Two men charged with murder in slaying at San Marcos apartment complex, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man late last month, according to San Marcos police.

Officials said Lavonte Craig Benford was found with a gunshot wound at The Cottage at San Marcos on Nov. 29. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 17-year-old Lukas Javier Perez, of San Antonio, was arrested on Tuesday, and 25-year-old Michael Brandon Torres, of Weslaco, was arrested on Saturday. Both were booked into the Hays County Jail.

Perez was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Torres was charged with murder. Both suspects remain in jail and have $550,000 and $500,000 bonds, respectively, police say.

Officers believe the homicide was drug-related and are continuing their investigation in the case.

