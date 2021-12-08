80º

Two men charged with murder in slaying at San Marcos apartment complex, police say

Lavonte Craig Benford, 19, was killed on Nov. 29 at an apartment complex

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Lukas Javier Perez, of San Antonio, 17 (left) Michael Brandon Torres, of Weslaco, 25 (right) (SMPD)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man late last month, according to San Marcos police.

Officials said Lavonte Craig Benford was found with a gunshot wound at The Cottage at San Marcos on Nov. 29. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 17-year-old Lukas Javier Perez, of San Antonio, was arrested on Tuesday, and 25-year-old Michael Brandon Torres, of Weslaco, was arrested on Saturday. Both were booked into the Hays County Jail.

Perez was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Torres was charged with murder. Both suspects remain in jail and have $550,000 and $500,000 bonds, respectively, police say.

Officers believe the homicide was drug-related and are continuing their investigation in the case.

