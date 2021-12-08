Volunteers needed at resource hub to help people experiencing homelessness

There are several ways you and your family can give back this holiday season including volunteering at a local church that provides resources to get those experiencing homelessness back on their feet.

Every Wednesday Harper’s Chapel Baptist Church transforms into a resource hub.

Volunteers help distribute food and clothing.

The church partnered with the City of San Antonio in September and through the events they’ve been able to help more than 70 people experiencing homelessness.

“Here we offer services STD testing, outreach and engagement, COVID vaccinations, COVID testing, employment opportunities,” said Morjoriee White, homeless administrator for City of San Antonio Department of Human Services.

All of the services are also available for any resident.

“The holiday season is always a great time to volunteer. You can volunteer at the hubs and there’s also many organizations targeting the homeless population you can volunteer at,” White said.

Students from Chamberlain University have been volunteering at the church for a few weeks.

“The things we provide is based on our assessment. Last week, we had a health fair, and we provided toothbrushes, blood pressure screenings,” said April Tallent, a Chamberlin University student.