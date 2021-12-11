Motorcycle crash on I-10 causes big rig to catch fire, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcycle got caught under an 18-wheeler during a crash on Interstate 10, causing a big rig to catch fire, San Antonio police said Saturday.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of Interstate 10, headed westbound.

According to police, a 26-year-old motorcyclist was traveling on I-10 at a high rate of speed and lost control. That’s when, police say, the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle and was thrown off the bike.

Police said an 18-wheeler was also traveling on the highway and ran over the motorcycle, lodging the bike underneath and causing it to catch fire. The big rig was heavily damaged.

SAPD said the driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were able to get out of the vehicle with only minor injuries. They were taken by EMS to an area hospital.

The motorcyclist was also taken to an area hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed as a result of the crash.