Vicente Fernández, king of ranchera music, dies at 81

FILE - Vicente Fernandez performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. The 81-year-old king of ranchera music is in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized for a fall last week, according to an Instagram post made by his medical team on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Mexican icon Vicente Fernández, or otherwise known as the king of ranchera music, died early Sunday. He was 81.

The announcement was shared on Fernández’s Facebook page, as his team thanked him for his incredible music career.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great career of music and give it all for its audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing,” the statement said in part.

En Paz Descanse. Sr. Vicente Fernández. Lamentamos comunicarles su deceso el día domingo 12 de diciembre a las 6:15... Posted by Vicente Fernandez on Sunday, December 12, 2021

Fernandez died while hospitalized in Guadalajara, according to a report from NBC News, though further details are unavailable at this time.

Fernández had several iconic songs during his career, including “Volver, Volver” and “Por tu maldito amor” among others, per NBC.

According to the Associated Press, Fernández sold more than 65 million albums, filmed more than 35 movies and has a plethora of awards, including three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.