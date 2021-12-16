Gift ideas for the cook or coffee drinker

If you haven’t wrapped up your holiday shopping, it’s time to get cooking. So, how about something thoughtful, practical and in stock - at least as of mid-day Thursday.

“After spending a year and a half-plus indoors, so many people have become reacquainted with their kitchen,” said Tanya Christian, Consumer Reports’ appliances and home editor.

She shared a few of their top-rated products for the home cook.

First up, air fryers. They’re still hot.

“That’s because they turn out perfectly crispy food in a matter of minutes and put a meal on the table quickly,” Christian said.

She recommends the Gourmia six-quart digital air fryer. It’s $54 at Walmart.com.

For the coffee connoisseur, there’s the Ninja 10-cup specialty coffee maker. It even has a fancy frother. It’s $140 at BestBuy.com and available to be shipped to the store for pick up.

The Lodge cast iron 12-inch skillet browns, sears, and bakes. It’s about $30 on Amazon.com and Wayfair.com.

Shipping times indicate arrival before Santa.

A good chef’s knife is a cook’s bestie. Consumer Reports’ testers like the J.A. Henckels Premio 8-inch chef’s knife.

“It has really great contour and makes chopping and getting meal prep work done very easy,” Christian said.

That knife is sold at many retailers for about $40. Target.com indicates fast shipping and arrival in time to put under the tree.