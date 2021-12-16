78º

Gift ideas for the cook or coffee drinker

Air fryer, coffee maker, skillet, chef’s knife make Consumer Reports’ nice list

Marilyn Moritz, Reporter

If you haven’t wrapped up your holiday shopping, it’s time to get cooking. So, how about something thoughtful, practical and in stock - at least as of mid-day Thursday.

“After spending a year and a half-plus indoors, so many people have become reacquainted with their kitchen,” said Tanya Christian, Consumer Reports’ appliances and home editor.

She shared a few of their top-rated products for the home cook.

First up, air fryers. They’re still hot.

“That’s because they turn out perfectly crispy food in a matter of minutes and put a meal on the table quickly,” Christian said.

She recommends the Gourmia six-quart digital air fryer. It’s $54 at Walmart.com.

For the coffee connoisseur, there’s the Ninja 10-cup specialty coffee maker. It even has a fancy frother. It’s $140 at BestBuy.com and available to be shipped to the store for pick up.

The Lodge cast iron 12-inch skillet browns, sears, and bakes. It’s about $30 on Amazon.com and Wayfair.com.

Shipping times indicate arrival before Santa.

A good chef’s knife is a cook’s bestie. Consumer Reports’ testers like the J.A. Henckels Premio 8-inch chef’s knife.

“It has really great contour and makes chopping and getting meal prep work done very easy,” Christian said.

That knife is sold at many retailers for about $40. Target.com indicates fast shipping and arrival in time to put under the tree.

