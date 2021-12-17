CLEAR Alert issued for 54-year-old woman who disappeared in College Station

Tabatha Lynn Carpenter, 54, was last seen at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in the 2700 block of Jennifer Circle in College Station.

The College Station Police Department is searching for a woman who disappeared on Thursday evening.

Tabatha Lynn Carpenter, 54, was last seen at 7:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Jennifer Circle, according to a CLEAR Alert. She was in a white 2018 Toyota 4 Runner with the Texas license plate CPAWS.

Authorities described her as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 145 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.