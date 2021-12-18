Construction begins on Texas-Mexico border wall in Rio Grande City

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in Rio Grande City. Behind him, a portion of state-funded border wall that is being built in certain areas along the Texas-Mexico border.

Gov. Greg Abbott has officially kickstarted the construction of the Texas-Mexico border wall in Rio Grande City, just six months after he announced the state would build its own border wall.

The first phase of the wall is being built on state land managed by the Texas General Land Office (GLO).

The governor made the announcement Saturday afternoon during a press conference at the construction site. He was joined by GLO Commissioner George P. Bus and Texas Facilities Commission (TFC) Chairman Steven Alvis, who spoke of the progress made to secure our southern border by building the Texas border wall.

Sen. Kelly Hancock, Rep. James White, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris and Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis were also in attendance.

On June 16, Abbott announced the State of Texas’ plan for the border wall and authorized the transfer for $250 million as a down payment to launch construction.

He also directed the TFC to hire a program manager to oversee its construction.

In September, a program manager was selected to lead the process of planning and executing the border wall. Abbott also signed House Bill 9 into law that month, providing an additional $1.8 billion in state funding for border security, including border wall construction.

To learn more about the progress made building the Texas border wall, visit borderwall.texas.gov.

