Youtube star Jake Paul defeats ex-UFC fighter Tyron Woodley in 6th-round knockout

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul reacts to knocking out Tyron Woddley in the sixth round during an eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena on December 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A rematch between YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley ended in a 6th-round knockout Saturday night in Tampa, Florida.

An eight-round battle quickly came to an end during the 6th round at the Amalie Arena when Paul delivered a blow to Woodley’s face, causing him to hit the floor and appear “unconscious,” USA Today reports.

After being examined by a ring doctor, Woodley got back on his feet, USA Today said. Paul also received some hard hits when he was accidentally elbowed by Woodley.

“It was a tough fight,’’ Paul told USA Today. “The blood was getting in my eye from when he elbowed me. He’s throwing me on the ground, fighting dirty. But it is what it is, you know... I got the job done, and I knew it would happen like that. I was setting up the shot the whole fight.’’

Ad

Paul remains undefeated as a pro-boxer, according to USA Today. He now has a 5-0 record while Woodley’s is 0-2.

Woodley is a former UFC Welterweight champion, having won four championship title fights, according to ESPN.

“Hey, this guy’s a legend,’’ Paul told USA Today. “Don’t take anything away from his career as a UFC champion. I respect him for taking this fight on two weeks’ notice.’’

Woodley accepted the rematch against Paul after boxer and UK Love Island star Tommy Fury withdrew from the fight due to medical reasons, USA Today said.

You can watch the video of Paul’s electric knockout here.